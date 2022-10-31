They met at Imola, at the historic, alluring Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, to clinch the 2022 World Championship titles. Just four came away with a result out of the numerous protagonists who have taken to the track this season on European, American, Asian and Middle Eastern circuits. A winning foursome going by the names of Thomas Neubauer in the Trofeo Pirelli, Marco Pulcini in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Franz Engstler in the Coppa Shell and Joakim Olander in the Coppa Shell Am.
The 2022 season sees two drivers as the great protagonists, both capable of settling the accounts with one round to spare. In the elite class, it is Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) who leaves the rivals in her wake, while in the Am class Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes - IB FAST) wins a fifth personal Ferrari Challenge title.
2022, truly a year to remember for Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT) who becomes champion of the European series of the Coppa Shell, adding the world title in the Ferrari Finali Mondiali. In the Am category, the win goes to Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport - Herter Racing).
The Pirelli Trophy is decided in the final race of the season, with Jeremy Clarke (Ferrari of Beverly Hills), fourth at the finish, becoming champion of the American series by just four points over his nearest pursuer. In the Am class, a win in the final round of the season at Imola for Dave Musial Jr. (Ferrari Lake Forest), the previous 2021 Coppa Shell winner.
In the British national series, at the end of a season in which he was the clear protagonist, Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) celebrates his second Trofeo Pirelli title. Rookie Jason Ambrose (Dick Lovett Swindon), in his debut year in motorsport, finishes first in the Coppa Shell standings.