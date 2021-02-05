    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Xi Wang driver in Ferrari Challenge APAC - CHN
    1standings

    Xi Wang

    • CHN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2017
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    3.23
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    42.00
    points overall
    13
    race contested
    • 39 in 2017 Coppa Shell APAC
      best season for points won
    • 29th October 2017, Finale Mondiale Coppa Shell
      last race
    • 11° in 2017, Coppa Shell APAC
      best season
    • 7° in Abu Dhabi Race-1 2017
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 13
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    6 times out of 13
    46.15%
    finishes less than 10
    7 times out of 13
    53.85%
    retirements
    0 times out of 13
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 13
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 13
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 13
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    7.69%
    5
    7.69%
    6
    7.69%
    7
    15.38%
    8
    0%
    9
    15.38%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    1
    1
    1
    2
    0
    2
    0
