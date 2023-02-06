Winter Challenge, comments from Race-2 podium in Abu Dhabi

Matt Kurzejewski, Trofeo Pirelli Winter Challenge winner: “I’m super happy with this result. Today was a struggle. The Winter Challenge has been good training for me ahead of the upcoming Ferrari Challenge North America season. The atmosphere was electric in Abu Dhabi. I can’t find other words to describe this event. I felt a lot of energy and the facilities were great”.

Tani Hanna, Coppa Shell Winter Challenge winner: “It’s been a tough Winter Challenge: not lucky last weekend in Dubai nor in Abu Dhabi during the first race. Finally, I won here at Yas Marina today, where the atmosphere was excellent. It wasn’t at all easy, considering I was seventeen seconds ahead of the number 2. This is why it was a substantial challenge to finish first. I think that all the series (Winter Challenge, Ed) are great”.

Yudai Uchida, Trofeo Pirelli Am APAC winner: “First, I’m happy with my second win in a row. Today, there was an accident at turn 1, but I was lucky and very focused. I tried to push hard, with my pace helping me finish on the podium. The Abu Dhabi event was fantastic, and Yas Marina is a beautiful race venue”.

Jay Park, Coppa Shell APAC winner: “Yesterday in Race-1, I made some mistakes and missed out on the podium. However, in Race 2, I was fortunate, and I’m really proud of the result. What are my goals for the 2023 season? My racing team is based in Korea. Right now, I’m focused on it. However, I’d like to take part in some races. I’m thinking about the new Ferrari Challenge Japan series and probably a 24-hour race”.

Baby Key, Coppa Shell Am APAC winner: “I drove at my best, and I’m really pleased with that”.

Kazuyuki Yamaguchi, Coppa Shell APAC overall champion: “It was a long challenge this year, and I’m delighted with the title. Now, I’m ready to embark on a new chapter in my career, competing in the Ferrari Challenge Japan series”.