Ferrari Challenge Driver

William TEWIAH

William TEWIAH, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
1standings

william tewiah

  • GHA
    country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
2
average points
0
titles
numbers
4.00
points overall
2
race contested
  • 30th April 2023, Snetterton Race-2
    last race
  • 7° in Snetterton Race-1 2023
    first top 10

current season

  • Coppa Shell
    challenge UK
  • Graypaul Birmingham
    team
  • 23
    race number
  • 9
    position
  • 4.00
    points

career

10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
50%
8
50%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0

driver results

podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%

personal performance

Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
