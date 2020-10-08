Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge Europe Official Drivers 2021
    1standings

    Werner Genter

    • DEU
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    3.11
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    84.00
    points overall
    27
    race contested
    • 40 in 2020 Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
      last race
    • 8° in 2020, Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season
    • 8° in Nürburgring Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge Europe
    • Moll Sportwagen Hannover
      team
    • 150
      race number
    • 14
      position
    • 32.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 27
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    3 times out of 27
    11.11%
    finishes less than 10
    24 times out of 27
    88.89%
    retirements
    0 times out of 27
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 27
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 27
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 27
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    11.11%
    5
    11.11%
    6
    14.81%
    7
    18.52%
    8
    22.22%
    9
    7.41%
    10
    3.7%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    3
    3
    4
    5
    6
    2
    1
