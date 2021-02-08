    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Tadakazu Kojima driver in Ferrari Challenge APAC - JPN
    1standings

    Tadakazu Kojima

    • JPN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2014
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    6.68
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    127.00
    points overall
    19
    race contested
    • 51 in 2015 Coppa Shell APAC
      best season for points won
    • 29th October 2017, Finale Mondiale Coppa Shell
      last race
    • 9° in 2015, Coppa Shell APAC
      best season
    • 8° in Fuji Race-2 2014
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    4 times out of 19
    21.05%
    finishes greater than 10
    5 times out of 19
    26.32%
    finishes less than 10
    13 times out of 19
    68.42%
    retirements
    1 times out of 19
    5.26%

    personal performance

    Wins
    3 times out of 19
    15.79%
    pole positions
    2 times out of 19
    10.53%
    fastest laps
    3 times out of 19
    15.79%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    15.79%
    2
    0%
    3
    5.26%
    4
    15.79%
    5
    10.53%
    6
    5.26%
    7
    10.53%
    8
    5.26%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    3
    0
    1
    3
    2
    1
    2
    1
    0
    0
