    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ross Chouest, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - USA
    1standings

    Ross Chouest

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2017
    debut year
    4
    seasons
    career
    10.35
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    414.00
    points overall
    40
    race contested
    • 188 in 2018 Trofeo Pirelli Am North America
      best season for points won
    • 11th October 2020, Sebring Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2018, Trofeo Pirelli AM North America
      best season
    • 1° in Homestead Race-1 2017
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    23 times out of 40
    57.5%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 40
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    40 times out of 40
    100%
    retirements
    2 times out of 40
    5%

    personal performance

    Wins
    6 times out of 40
    15%
    pole positions
    2 times out of 40
    5%
    fastest laps
    3 times out of 40
    7.5%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    15%
    2
    12.5%
    3
    30%
    4
    10%
    5
    10%
    6
    0%
    7
    12.5%
    8
    2.5%
    9
    7.5%
    10
    0%
    position
    6
    5
    12
    4
    4
    0
    5
    1
    3
    0
