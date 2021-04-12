Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    1standings

    Paul Kiebler

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    3
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    48.00
    points overall
    16
    race contested
    • 16 in 2020 Coppa Shell North America
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
      last race
    • 10° in 2020, Coppa Shell North America
      best season
    • 6° in Circuit of The Americas - Austin Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge North America
    • Continental Autosport
      team
    • 133
      race number
    • 9
      position
    • 32.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    1 times out of 16
    6.25%
    finishes greater than 10
    3 times out of 16
    18.75%
    finishes less than 10
    13 times out of 16
    81.25%
    retirements
    0 times out of 16
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 16
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 16
    0%
    fastest laps
    1 times out of 16
    6.25%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    6.25%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    37.5%
    7
    12.5%
    8
    6.25%
    9
    0%
    10
    18.75%
    position
    0
    1
    0
    0
    0
    6
    2
    1
    0
    3
