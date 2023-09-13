Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Onofrio
Triarsi
1
standings
Onofrio
Triarsi
USA
country
ferrari challenge
2012
debut year
6
seasons
career
12.88
average points
2
titles
numbers
528.00
points overall
41
race contested
284 in 2012 Trofeo Pirelli North America
best season for points won
10th September 2023, Road America Race-2
last race
1° in 2012,2013, Trofeo Pirelli North America
best season
1° in St. Petersburg Race-1 2012
first top 10
current
season
career
30
20
10
1
31.71%
2
17.07%
3
7.32%
4
9.76%
5
7.32%
6
4.88%
7
0%
8
7.32%
9
0%
10
0%
position
13
7
3
4
3
2
0
3
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
56.1%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
85.37%
retirements
14.63%
personal
performance
Wins
31.71%
pole positions
19.51%
fastest laps
31.71%
2
car
Ferrari
488
Challenge
Evo
3
news
LATEST NEWS
11 Sep
Ferrari Challenge North America
Sunday
Winners
Share
their
Joy
11 Sep
Ferrari Challenge North America
Winners
and
a
Champion
crowned
at
Road
America
10 Sep
Ferrari Challenge North America
Comments
from
Saturday’s
Winners
