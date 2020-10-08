Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Olivier Grotz, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - Luxemburg.
    1standings

    Olivier Grotz

    • LUX
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    10.27
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    113.00
    points overall
    11
    race contested
    • 113 in 2020 Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season for points won
    • 26th September 2020, Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli Race-2
      last race
    • 3° in 2020, Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season
    • 3° in Autodromo di Imola Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    10 times out of 11
    90.91%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 11
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    10 times out of 11
    90.91%
    retirements
    1 times out of 11
    9.09%

    personal performance

    Wins
    1 times out of 11
    9.09%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 11
    0%
    fastest laps
    2 times out of 11
    18.18%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    9.09%
    2
    9.09%
    3
    63.64%
    4
    9.09%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    1
    1
    7
    1
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
