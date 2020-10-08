Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge Europe Official Drivers 2021
    1standings

    Miroslav Vyboh

    • SVK
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    4.14
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    120.00
    points overall
    29
    race contested
    • 56 in 2020 Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season for points won
    • 30th May 2021, Automotodrom Brno Race-2
      last race
    • 7° in 2020, Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season
    • 9° in Le Mans Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge Europe
    • Scuderia Praha
      team
    • 122
      race number
    • 16
      position
    • 30.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    3 times out of 29
    10.34%
    finishes greater than 10
    3 times out of 29
    10.34%
    finishes less than 10
    23 times out of 29
    79.31%
    retirements
    3 times out of 29
    10.34%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 29
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 29
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 29
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    6.9%
    3
    3.45%
    4
    10.34%
    5
    10.34%
    6
    20.69%
    7
    17.24%
    8
    3.45%
    9
    6.9%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    2
    1
    3
    3
    6
    5
    1
    2
    0
