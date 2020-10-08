Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    1standings

    Michael Simoncic

    • AUT
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    6.77
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    176.00
    points overall
    26
    race contested
    • 118 in 2020 Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season for points won
    • 1st May 2021, Circuit of Spielberg Race-1
      last race
    • 2° in 2020, Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season
    • 8° in Nürburgring Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge Europe
    • Baron Motorsport
      team
    • 196
      race number
    • 22
      position
    • 2.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    10 times out of 26
    38.46%
    finishes greater than 10
    2 times out of 26
    7.69%
    finishes less than 10
    21 times out of 26
    80.77%
    retirements
    3 times out of 26
    11.54%

    personal performance

    Wins
    4 times out of 26
    15.38%
    pole positions
    5 times out of 26
    19.23%
    fastest laps
    5 times out of 26
    19.23%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    15.38%
    2
    15.38%
    3
    11.54%
    4
    3.85%
    5
    11.54%
    6
    3.85%
    7
    0%
    8
    11.54%
    9
    3.85%
    10
    3.85%
    position
    4
    4
    3
    1
    3
    1
    0
    3
    1
    1
