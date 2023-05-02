Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Logo Content

Ferrari Challenge Driver

Marcos VIVIAN

Marcos VIVIAN, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
1standings

marcos vivian

  • GBR
    country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
0.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
1.00
points overall
2
race contested
  • 30th April 2023, Snetterton Race-2
    last race

current season

  • Coppa Shell
    challenge UK
  • Maranello Sales
    team
  • 28
    race number
  • 11
    position
  • 1.00
    points

career

10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

driver results

podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
0%
retirements
50%

personal performance

Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
Discover more