Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge APAC 2021
    1standings

    Kirk Baerwaldt

    • SGP
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    3.75
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    30.00
    points overall
    8
    race contested
    • 30 in 2020 Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season for points won
    • 11th October 2020, Sebring Race-2
      last race
    • 8° in 2020, Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season
    • 7° in Indianapolis Motor Speedway Race-2 2020
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 8
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 8
    12.5%
    finishes less than 10
    7 times out of 8
    87.5%
    retirements
    0 times out of 8
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 8
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 8
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 8
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    12.5%
    5
    25%
    6
    12.5%
    7
    25%
    8
    12.5%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    1
    2
    1
    2
    1
    0
    0
    Discover more
    • standings
    • auto
    • news
    • media gallery