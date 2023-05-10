Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver

Katsunori NAMBA

Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
1standings

katsunori namba

  • JPN
    country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
7
average points
0
titles
numbers
7.00
points overall
1
race contested
  • 6th May 2023, Autopolis Race-1
    last race
  • 3° in Autopolis Race-1 2023
    first top 10

current season

  • Coppa Shell AM
    challenge Japan
  • Auto Cavallino
    team
  • 110
    race number
  • 4
    position
  • 7.00
    points

career

10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
100%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

driver results

podium finishes
100%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%

personal performance

Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
100%
