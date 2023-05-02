Julian DYE, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com

Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Julian
DYE
1
standings
julian
dye
GBR
country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
3.75
average points
0
titles
numbers
15.00
points overall
4
race contested
20th May 2023, Oulton Park Race-2
last race
8° in Snetterton Race-1 2023
first top 10
current
season
Coppa Shell
challenge UK
Maranello Sales
team
66
race number
8
position
15.00
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
25%
6
25%
7
25%
8
25%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
1
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
Discover more
2
news
LATEST NEWS
2 days
Ferrari Challenge UK
Meet
the
driver:
Andrew
Morrow
5 days
Ferrari Challenge UK
How
to
approach
the
Snetterton
circuit
25 May
Ferrari Challenge UK
Reports
from
the
Oulton
Park
paddock
standings
news