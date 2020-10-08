Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge NA Official Drivers 2021
    1standings

    John Megrue

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2018
    debut year
    4
    seasons
    career
    10.66
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    405.00
    points overall
    38
    race contested
    • 187 in 2018 Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season for points won
    • 2nd May 2021, Sonoma Raceway Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2018, Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season
    • 1° in Daytona Race-1 2018
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM 2
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Long Island
      team
    • 23
      race number
    • 8
      position
    • 33.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    18 times out of 38
    47.37%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 38
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    33 times out of 38
    86.84%
    retirements
    2 times out of 38
    5.26%

    personal performance

    Wins
    10 times out of 38
    26.32%
    pole positions
    11 times out of 38
    28.95%
    fastest laps
    6 times out of 38
    15.79%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    26.32%
    2
    5.26%
    3
    13.16%
    4
    13.16%
    5
    10.53%
    6
    10.53%
    7
    2.63%
    8
    10.53%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    10
    2
    5
    5
    4
    4
    1
    4
    0
    0
