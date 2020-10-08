Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Jim Booth, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - USA
    1standings

    Jim Booth

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    9.92
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    119.00
    points overall
    12
    race contested
    • 118 in 2020 Coppa Shell North America
      best season for points won
    • 11th October 2020, Sebring Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in 2020, Coppa Shell North America
      best season
    • 3° in Daytona Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    8 times out of 12
    66.67%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 12
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    10 times out of 12
    83.33%
    retirements
    0 times out of 12
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    1 times out of 12
    8.33%
    pole positions
    3 times out of 12
    25%
    fastest laps
    3 times out of 12
    25%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    8.33%
    2
    33.33%
    3
    25%
    4
    8.33%
    5
    8.33%
    6
    8.33%
    7
    0%
    8
    8.33%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    1
    4
    3
    1
    1
    1
    0
    1
    0
    0
