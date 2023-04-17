Auto
PRESS
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Jason
Claxton
1
standings
jason
claxton
CAN
country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
0
average points
0
titles
numbers
0.00
points overall
0
race contested
1st January 1970,
last race
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
0%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
Car
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
Discover more
3
news
LATEST NEWS
06 Mar
Ferrari Challenge North America
Hear
from
Sunday’s
Winners
in
Miami
06 Mar
Ferrari Challenge North America
Drivers
Leave
Miami
on
High
05 Mar
Ferrari Challenge North America
Hear
from
Saturday’s
Winners
in
Miami
