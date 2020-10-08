Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Jamie Thwaites, driver in Ferrari Challenge UK - Great Britain.
    1standings

    Jamie Thwaites

    • GBR
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    12.42
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    149.00
    points overall
    12
    race contested
    • 105 in 2020 Coppa Shell UK
      best season for points won
    • 11th October 2020, Snetterton Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2020, Coppa Shell UK
      best season
    • 8° in Snetterton Race-2 2019
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    10 times out of 12
    83.33%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 12
    8.33%
    finishes less than 10
    10 times out of 12
    83.33%
    retirements
    1 times out of 12
    8.33%

    personal performance

    Wins
    5 times out of 12
    41.67%
    pole positions
    4 times out of 12
    33.33%
    fastest laps
    4 times out of 12
    33.33%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    41.67%
    2
    33.33%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    8.33%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    5
    4
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    1
    0
    0
    Discover more
    • standings
    • auto
    • news