    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    1standings

    James Wong

    • HKG
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2017
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    4.22
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    38.00
    points overall
    9
    race contested
    • 26 in 2017 Trofeo Pirelli 458 APAC
      best season for points won
    • 27th May 2018, Shanghai Race-2
      last race
    • 11° in 2017, Trofeo Pirelli 458 APAC
      best season
    • 4° in Shanghai Race-2 2017
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 9
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 9
    11.11%
    finishes less than 10
    6 times out of 9
    66.67%
    retirements
    2 times out of 9
    22.22%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 9
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 9
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 9
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    11.11%
    5
    11.11%
    6
    11.11%
    7
    22.22%
    8
    11.11%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    1
    1
    1
    2
    1
    0
    0
    • standings
    • news