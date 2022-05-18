Auto
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Jack
Zheng
1
standings
Jack
Zheng
CAN
country
ferrari challenge
2022
debut year
1
seasons
career
0
average points
0
titles
numbers
0.00
points overall
0
race contested
1st January 1970,
last race
driver
results
podium finishes
0 times out of 0
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0 times out of 0
0%
Top ten finishes
0 times out of 0
0%
retirements
0 times out of 0
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0 times out of 0
0%
pole positions
0 times out of 0
0%
fastest laps
0 times out of 0
0%
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
car
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
Discover more
3
news
LATEST NEWS
11 Apr
Ferrari Challenge North America
Ferrari
Racing
Days
Action
Concludes
at
Daytona
11 Apr
Ferrari Challenge North America
Hear
from
Sunday’s
Race
2
Winners
at
Daytona
10 Apr
Ferrari Challenge North America
Racing
Days
Thrills
at
Daytona
VIEW ALL THE NEWS
CORSO
PILOTA
Live track emotions with Ferrari
find out more
standings
car
news