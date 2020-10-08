Logo

    Go Max, driver in Ferrari Challenge APAC - Japan.
    1standings

    Go Max

    • JPN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2017
    debut year
    4
    seasons
    career
    12.07
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    507.00
    points overall
    42
    race contested
    • 211 in 2019 Trofeo Pirelli AM APAC
      best season for points won
    • 7th March 2020, Bahrain International Circuit Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in 2019, Trofeo Pirelli AM APAC
      best season
    • 5° in Shanghai Race-1 2017
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    23 times out of 42
    54.76%
    finishes greater than 10
    2 times out of 42
    4.76%
    finishes less than 10
    38 times out of 42
    90.48%
    retirements
    2 times out of 42
    4.76%

    personal performance

    Wins
    5 times out of 42
    11.9%
    pole positions
    3 times out of 42
    7.14%
    fastest laps
    5 times out of 42
    11.9%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    11.9%
    2
    23.81%
    3
    19.05%
    4
    9.52%
    5
    11.9%
    6
    2.38%
    7
    0%
    8
    7.14%
    9
    0%
    10
    2.38%
    position
    5
    10
    8
    4
    5
    1
    0
    3
    0
    1
