    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge Europe Official Drivers 2021
    Frederik Paulsen

    • DEN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    10.19
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    275.00
    points overall
    27
    race contested
    • 178 in 2020 Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2020, Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season
    • 2° in Autodromo di Imola Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli
      challenge Europe
    • Formula Racing
      team
    • 98
      race number
    • 5
      position
    • 79.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    13 times out of 27
    48.15%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 27
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    25 times out of 27
    92.59%
    retirements
    2 times out of 27
    7.41%

    personal performance

    Wins
    8 times out of 27
    29.63%
    pole positions
    9 times out of 27
    33.33%
    fastest laps
    3 times out of 27
    11.11%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    29.63%
    2
    11.11%
    3
    7.41%
    4
    11.11%
    5
    22.22%
    6
    11.11%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    8
    3
    2
    3
    6
    3
    0
    0
    0
    0
