    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge Driver Faisal Al-Faisal - Ferrari.com
    1standings

    Faisal Al-Faisal

    • SAU
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2021
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    5.17
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    31.00
    points overall
    6
    race contested
    • 2nd October 2021, Oulton Park Race-2
      last race
    • 7° in Snetterton Circuit Race-1 2021
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli
      challenge UK
    • H. R. Owen London
      team
    • 76
      race number
    • 9
      position
    • 31.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    1 times out of 6
    16.67%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 6
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    6 times out of 6
    100%
    retirements
    1 times out of 6
    16.67%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 6
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 6
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 6
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    16.67%
    4
    16.67%
    5
    0%
    6
    33.33%
    7
    33.33%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    1
    1
    0
    2
    2
    0
    0
    0
