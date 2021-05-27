    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge UK Official Drivers 2021
    1standings

    Elliott PICKERING

    • GBR
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2021
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    3.29
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    23.00
    points overall
    7
    race contested
    • 19th September 2021, Silverstone Circuit Race-2
      last race
    • 5° in Brands Hatch Circuit Race-1 2021
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli
      challenge UK
    • Stratstone Manchester
      team
    • 3
      race number
    • 9
      position
    • 23.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 7
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 7
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    7 times out of 7
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 7
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 7
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 7
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 7
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    14.29%
    6
    28.57%
    7
    14.29%
    8
    42.86%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    1
    2
    1
    3
    0
    0
