    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    David Tjiptobiantoro, driver in Ferrari Challenge APAC - IDN
    1standings

    David Tjiptobiantoro

    • IDN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2012
    debut year
    5
    seasons
    career
    12.95
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    712.00
    points overall
    55
    race contested
    • 286 in 2014 Coppa Shell APAC
      best season for points won
    • 18th September 2016, Singapore Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2014, Coppa Shell APAC
      best season
    • 5° in Valencia Race-1 2012
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    31 times out of 55
    56.36%
    finishes greater than 10
    4 times out of 55
    7.27%
    finishes less than 10
    47 times out of 55
    85.45%
    retirements
    4 times out of 55
    7.27%

    personal performance

    Wins
    13 times out of 55
    23.64%
    pole positions
    14 times out of 55
    25.45%
    fastest laps
    14 times out of 55
    25.45%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    23.64%
    2
    20%
    3
    12.73%
    4
    9.09%
    5
    9.09%
    6
    7.27%
    7
    1.82%
    8
    1.82%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    13
    11
    7
    5
    5
    4
    1
    1
    0
    0
