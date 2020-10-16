Logo

    Abdulrahman Addas

    • SAU
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2018
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    4.22
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    38.00
    points overall
    9
    race contested
    • 32 in 2019 Coppa Shell AM APAC
      best season for points won
    • 27th October 2019, Finali Mondiali 2019 Race-1
      last race
    • 11° in 2019, Coppa Shell AM APAC
      best season
    • 10° in Monza Race-1 2018
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 9
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 9
    11.11%
    finishes less than 10
    7 times out of 9
    77.78%
    retirements
    0 times out of 9
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 9
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 9
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 9
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    22.22%
    6
    11.11%
    7
    22.22%
    8
    11.11%
    9
    0%
    10
    11.11%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    2
    1
    2
    1
    0
    1
