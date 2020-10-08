Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    1standings

    Aaron Weiss

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    7.6
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    76.00
    points overall
    10
    race contested
    • 46 in 2020 Trofeo Pirelli AM North America
      best season for points won
    • 18th July 2021, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Race-2
      last race
    • 6° in 2020, Trofeo Pirelli AM North America
      best season
    • 6° in Road Atlanta Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM 1
      challenge North America
    • Continental AutoSport
      team
    • 72
      race number
    • 8
      position
    • 30.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    3 times out of 10
    30%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 10
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    10 times out of 10
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 10
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 10
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 10
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 10
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    10%
    3
    20%
    4
    30%
    5
    20%
    6
    20%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    1
    2
    3
    2
    2
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Discover more
    • standings
    • auto
    • news