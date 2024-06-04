Dan Magnuszewski, Ferrari Challenge Driver

Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Dan
MAGNUSZEWSKI
1
standings
Dan
MAGNUSZEWSKI
USA
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
1
seasons
career
18.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
74.00
points overall
4
race contested
19th May 2024, Laguna Seca Race-2
last race
9° in COTA Race-1 2024
first top 10
current
season
Coppa Shell 488
challenge North America
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
team
183
race number
488 Challenge Evo
driverdataalt.car
10
position
74.00
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
25%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
75%
Top ten finishes
25%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
3
news
LATEST NEWS
09 Jun
Ferrari Challenge North America
Celebration
in
Montreal
for
Race
2
Winners
09 Jun
Ferrari Challenge North America
Companc
Fights
for
First
Overall
Win
in
Montreal
09 Jun
Ferrari Challenge North America
Medler
Paces
Action-Packed
Ferrari
Challenge
Race
1
in
Montreal
All
of
Ferrari’s
