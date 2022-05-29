Victory for Rookie Racers Morrow and Ambrose at Snetterton

Trofeo Pirelli. The race started with Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) back in his familiar pole position, with H. Sikkens (H.R. Owen London) failing to match his pace of day 1 of the weekend, starting the race in second place with Morrow in third. Initial battling Graham De Zille (Meridien Modena) behind the two race leaders, Morrow kept his nerve to break away from De Zille and keep up with the pace setters.

Coming down the longest straight of the circuit into Brundle, both Khera and Sikkens lost traction and ended on the overrun, with Morrow following the racing line to take first place. Khera and Sikkens continued to battle behind Morrow and a second mistake from Sikkens would see his Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo off track a few laps later, slipping to fifth. This left Khera to chase down Morrow but he couldn’t catch him before the chequered flag dropped, giving Morrow his first ever race win. Sikkens made up the places, bullying his way passed De Zille on the penultimate lap to take the final step on the podium.



Coppa Shell. A familiar on-track rivalry was interrupted by new-comer Jason Ambrose (Dick Lovett Swindon). Sitting in second behind Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) and ahead of Paul Rogers (JCT600 Brooklands), Ambrose was hungry to repeat his first place finish of Race 1. Too ambitious, he span out 10 minutes into the 30 minute race, but quickly recovered and worked hard to chase down the friendly rivals.



As the two battled, Ambrose took the opportunity to first take Rogers then Simmerson soon after. He was on the pace and stormed ahead to finish a clear 7.413 seconds ahead of Simmerson and Rogers. Just 0.620 separated second and third place, with Simmerson just managing to hold Rogers back for the second spot on the podium.



Programme. The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK continues its 2022 season next month at Donington Park Circuit, on June 25-26. The third round of the championship will see the Prancing Horse race cars take on the oldest motorsport circuit in the UK still in operation, with Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) leading the Trofeo Pirelli ahead of rival H. Sikkens (H.R. Owen London), who made a impressive return at Snetterton, bringing in two podium finishes, having missed the first race of the 2022 championship.



Meanwhile, newcomer Jason Ambrose (Dick Lovett Swindon) will look to continue his streak of podium finishes and extend his lead in the championship, while rivals Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) and Paul Rogers (JCT600 Brooklands) will continue to battle with Rogers looking to build on his 1 point advantage over Simmerson.



Three rounds of the 2022 championship remain, with the cars and drivers visiting Brands Hatch and then onto Silverstone for the season finale, both in September. All qualifying sessions and races of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK are streamed live at live.ferrari.com

