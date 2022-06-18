Victories for Pin and Ziemian in Race-1 at Budapest

Coppa Shell. Roman Ziemian scored his second victory of the season in a race affected by a crash at the first turn, which triggered the entry of the Safety Car and the exit of probable key competitors such as Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa), Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport), Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing), Christian Herdt-Wipper (Saggio München) and Peter Christensen (Formula Racing). At the restart, Ziemian did well to retain his race lead, a position he held down to the chequered flag, ahead of Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing) and Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT), despite the German's final push to overtake the leader in the standings. In the Am, Maurizio Pitorri secured his first win in the Ferrari Challenge ahead of Tommy Lindroth (Baron Motorsport) and Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport – Herter Racing), with the latter getting the better of Martinus Richter (Mertel Motorsport Racing) after a fine duel.

Programme. Tomorrow, Sunday 19 June, qualifying will start at 9am, with Race-2 of the Trofeo Pirelli beginning at 1.30pm and the Coppa Shell at 4pm.