Trofeo Pirelli, Race 2, podium comments

In Race 2, Lucky Khera was once again on the top step of the podium, the absolute star of the weekend at Oulton Park. Behind him was H. Sikkens, who had not taken part in the first race on Saturday. Third place for Paul Hogarth.
Lucky Khera, winner of the Trofeo Pirelli: "At Oulton Park I ended the weekend with two wins in both races. I am very happy".
Paul Hogarth, third place, Trofeo Pirelli: "It was a great race, I managed to stay very close to the drivers who were in first and second position but not close enough to overtake them. I hoped to improve after the restart but it didn't go as I hoped. Despite everything, I end a fantastic weekend with a second and a third place in the first two races of the season".