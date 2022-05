Joakim Olander claimed the top step of the podium in Coppa Shell Am Race-2 in his first experience at the Valencia circuit. The results on the Spanish track put the Swede in second place in the overall standings.

“It was my first time racing here at Valencia, and today, although I am still a beginner, it was a good race, just like at Spielberg. I fought hard yesterday. Thanks in part to my team, I was more confident in Race-2 and could push harder”.