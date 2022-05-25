The Ferrari Challenge UK returns to Snetterton this weekend for the second round of the championship, with Lucky Khera and Paul Simmerson currently leading the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell classes. The Snetterton 300 circuit layout is one of the drivers’ favourites in the UK calendar, with it’s combination of long, fast straights, along with tight and technical corners named after icons of motorsport: Palmer, Agostini, Brundle and Murrays. And then there is the famed “Bomb Hole”, through which the cars require all the downforce available as they negotiate this fast and flowing corner while the car has to deal with the undulations of the circuit.

Current championship leader, Lucky Khera, will be looking to consolidate his lead in the championship with another set of podium positions, but he will be pushed hard once again by Paul Hogarth and Faisal Al-Faisal who are always threatening to pounce on any mistake by the fast-paced Khera who usually starts out front. In the Coppa Shell class, the top 3 drivers in the championship are series-veterans Paul Rogers and Paul Simmerson, alongside newcomer Jason Ambrose, each of whom could easily stand on the top step of the podium in both races. Rogers and Simmerson have a great rivalry and respect for each other, both on and off the track, but it’s also great to see their domination of the Coppa Shell class being challenged by Ambrose who delivered an outstanding performance at Oulton Park in his very first race in the Ferrari Challenge UK series.

The weather forecast for Snetterton this weekend is currently fair to sunny, with only a small chance of light rain on Sunday. That should mean fast, close racing in both races for Round 2 of the Ferrari Challenge UK championship.

The Qualifying and Races can be viewed live on YouTube and live.ferrari.com