Swift and Simmerson take wins in the final race at Snetterton

Swift takes his second win of the season in the Trofeo Pirelli class, with Paul Simmerson winning in the Coppa Shell, in a drama-filled race at Snetterton.

Trofeo Pirelli. Dry conditions for today’s qualifying meant the drivers were able to set faster times than yesterday. James Swift (Dick Lovett Swindon) again took pole, with an impressive time of 1:52.7. After qualifying, the clouds came in and the track temperatures dropped. Swift once again dominated the race on track, leading from the start. Swift avoided a spinning Han Sikkens (H.R. Owen London), allowing Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) to pass, gaining 2nd place in the process. Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) also managed to pass Sikkens, but a racing incident on the last lap took them both out of contention for the final podium spot. Henry Simmons (Maranello Sales) drove an incredible race - even passing Hogarth and Sikkens before their incident - but unfortunately picked up a 5-second time penalty for exceeding track limits. This penalty resulted in new driver Faisal Al Faisal taking 3rd place. Swift also claimed the fastest lap of the race (1:53.896).

Coppa Shell. Following an intense qualifying session, Graham de Zille (Meridien Modena) clinched his sixth pole position of the season with a lap time of 1:54.7. During the race, Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) took his first win of the season after a disappointing finish yesterday. An aggressive move from leader, de Zille, during the race left him and Andie Stokoe (Dick Lovett Swindon) spinning on the grass, and saw de Zille drop to the back of the grid. Despite this setback, de Zille recovered and drove a determined race to finish in 2nd position. Paul Rogers (JCT600 Brooklands) drove a clean race, and repeated some of yesterday’s success by finishing in 3rd place today. De Zille drove the fastest lap of the race in the Coppa Shell class with a lap time of 1:56.303.

Schedule. The next event in the Ferrari Challenge UK season will be at Silverstone on the 18-19th September.