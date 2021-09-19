Swift and de Zille take wins in the final race at Silverstone, de Zille takes Coppa Shell title

Swift takes his second win of the weekend in the Trofeo Pirelli class, with Graham de Zille winning in the Coppa Shell in a thrilling race at Silverstone.

Trofeo Pirelli. Rain before qualifying caused the drivers to experience new conditions on track. Despite the wet conditions, James Swift (Dick Lovett Swindon) again took pole, with an impressive time of 2:16.451. After qualifying, the track dried up quickly but remained greasy for the race, with the cars on slick tyres. Swift showed his class once again and dominated the race, leading from the start. He was pushed by the rest of the field, in particular Henry Simmons (Maranello Sales), who had an outstanding start - moving from 5th to 2nd in a matter of laps. However, Simmons was embroiled in the battle of the race with Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham), with the two of them racing side by side for several laps. Eventually, Khera passed and held his position for second spot on the podium. Simmons pressured Khera right to the final lap, and finished third, to take his first podium of the season after an outstanding drive. The fastest lap once again went to Khera (2:07.718).