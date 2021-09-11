Stockmans and the Spa challenge

The Francorchamps Motors Brussels driver Peter Stockmans will be making his Ferrari Challenge debut at Spa Francorchamps in the Coppa Shell Am class. A choice that shows the driver’s character.

Today you make your debut not only in Ferrari Challenge but in racing in general. Making your debut at Spa takes a lot of courage. Are you someone who loves challenges?

“Definitely, yes, I love a challenge. And I am happy to have such a big one here at Spa, my home circuit. I have a real passion for this track. I know its history in detail, so in short, I am happy to have this experience. I want to make one thing clear, though: I love challenges, not risks”.

Although this is your debut, you have already had the chance to do a few laps behind the wheel of the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo. What has impressed you most about this car?

“Talking about the car, I can say that what I appreciated the most was the team who introduced and explained it to me before I took the wheel. They taught me everything: they explained everything about balance, safety, and the car's limits. By showing me the car, the team made me feel part of the Ferrari family, which impressed me the most”.