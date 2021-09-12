Schirò and Sartingen prevail in Race-2 qualifying

Qualifying for the Race-2 starting grid set off late due to poor visibility, but there was plenty of excitement in store atsds the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. At the end of two hard-fought sessions, Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa) was fastest in the Trofeo Pirelli and Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo) in the Coppa Shell. Sergio Paulet (Santogal Madrid – MST Team) and Peter Stockmans (Francorchamps Motors Brussels) prevailed in the two Am classes.
Trofeo Pirelli. The session started 15 minutes late after the fog had lifted and visibility was restored. The drivers first had to warm up, but the battle ignited in the final stages after a brief red flag to remove debris from Alessandro Cozzi's car that had crashed into the barriers at Blanchimont. In the last minutes, Niccolò Schirò seized pole from John Wartique (FML - D2P). Luca Ludwig (Octane 126) set the third fastest time ahead of the Formula Racing drivers, Luka Nurmi and Frederik Paulsen. The day began badly for overall leader Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx), who will set off from the back after turning in the sixth-fastest time in class, but the twentieth overall. It's going to be a tough race for the Dane.
In the Am, the best time went to Sergio Paulet, the winner of the first outing yesterday afternoon, who snatched pole from François Lansard (Formula Racing) at the final attempt. Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) put in the third-fastest time. Next came the two Frenchmen, Hugo Delacour (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) and Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes - IB Fast), who were very active in qualifying.
Coppa Shell. With time running out, on the last available lap, Axel Sartingen robbed Race-1 winner Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) of the pleasure of pole. Third fastest time went to James Weiland (Rossocorsa), the championship leader, engaged in a title battle with the Austrian. The two are making for an exciting season finale. A combative Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) set the fourth fastest lap in qualifying.
In the Am, Peter Stockmans amazed everyone again. After his third place in Race-1, he earned the first pole of his career. The Belgian driver, galvanised on his home circuit, is making his Ferrari Challenge and racing debuts. His compatriot Lauren De Meeus (HR Owen – FF Corse) clocked the second-best time, with Peter Christensen (Formula Racing) third, ahead of Willem Van Der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo).