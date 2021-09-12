Schirò and Sartingen prevail in Race-2 qualifying

Trofeo Pirelli. The session started 15 minutes late after the fog had lifted and visibility was restored. The drivers first had to warm up, but the battle ignited in the final stages after a brief red flag to remove debris from Alessandro Cozzi's car that had crashed into the barriers at Blanchimont. In the last minutes, Niccolò Schirò seized pole from John Wartique (FML - D2P). Luca Ludwig (Octane 126) set the third fastest time ahead of the Formula Racing drivers, Luka Nurmi and Frederik Paulsen. The day began badly for overall leader Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx), who will set off from the back after turning in the sixth-fastest time in class, but the twentieth overall. It's going to be a tough race for the Dane.

In the Am, the best time went to Sergio Paulet, the winner of the first outing yesterday afternoon, who snatched pole from François Lansard (Formula Racing) at the final attempt. Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) put in the third-fastest time. Next came the two Frenchmen, Hugo Delacour (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) and Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes - IB Fast), who were very active in qualifying.