Repeat performance from Pin and Engstler at Silverstone

Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) in the Trofeo Pirelli and Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT) in the Coppa Shell continue their consecutive wins in the series, allowing both to further extend their lead in the standings with just two rounds before the conclusion of the 30th edition of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe. The second day of racing at the Silverstone circuit saw maiden season wins for Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors) and Martinus Richter (MERTEL Motorsport Racing) in their respective Am classes.

Trofeo Pirelli Europe. A solitary race for Doriane Pin who, after taking the morning's pole position with a 2'01"393 marker, grabbed her second win of the weekend on British soil, as well as the fastest lap time, edging ever closer to the title in the process. With a winning manoeuvre right on the very last lap, John Wartique (FML - D2P) managed to get the better of a battle with Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) to claim runner-up spot ahead of the Finnish driver.

In the Am class, Marco Pulcini, who started from pole, stayed out of the initial tussle that immediately knocked Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing) and Arno Dahlmeyer (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) out of contention, clinching his first maiden season win, after effectively fending off overtaking attempts from Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes - IB Fast), who was penalised in the latter stages with a drive-through for repeatedly exceeding the track limits. On the second step of the podium was David Gostner (CDP - MP Racing) who produced an excellent race that saw him claw back nine grid positions. Angelo Fontana (Rossocorsa), making his Ferrari Challenge debut, took a surprise third place.

Trofeo Pirelli standings. Doriane Pin's clean sweep over the Silverstone weekend allowed Scuderia Niki, Iron Lynx’s Frenchwoman, to reach a tally of 161 in the general standings, 39 points ahead of John Wartique and 54 ahead of Luka Nurmi.

Marco Pulcini keeps the title contest wide open in the Am class, where he now lies 56 points adrift of leader Ange Barde with two rounds to go. Out of the running is an unlucky Nicolò Rosi, who sits 79 points away from the top.