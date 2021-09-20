Race 2 Podium Interviews from Silverstone

Swift leads from the front and dominates again whilst de Zille charges from the back to claim the class win and the Coppa Shell title.

James Swift, Trofeo Pirelli Race 2 Winner: “It was tough today, it was very slippery on our out lap. I think a few people considered going back to wets, but then it dried out. Henry [Simmons] was pushing me hard for the first few laps, but then Lucky started fighting with him. That helped me out a bit towards the end, it gave me a small margin and then I just had to maintain it. I just had to manage the car to the finish”.



Graham de Zille, Coppa Shell Race 2 Winner: “I didn’t expect to win today, the car was incredible today the team have done an amazing job. My coach Matt was brilliant, coaching me earlier in the day and letting me know what to do. We took a gamble starting from the pit lane but I just got more confident coming from the back and trying to work my way through, rather than maybe being stuck in the melee at the start. I didn’t want to get caught up in somebody else issue. I wasn’t sure it was the right tactic at first, the tyres were cold, but after a few laps they warmed up and I was like a rocket ship. I was very happy. It’s all been worthwhile, I am delighted to be the Coppa Shell Champion”.

