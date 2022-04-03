Portimão sees second win for Pin and first for Sartingen

The second day of racing in the Ferrari Challenge Europe at Portimão, the first round of the 2022 season, was once again packed with duels and passes, with Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) sealing a double win in the Trofeo Pirelli and Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing) triumphing in the Coppa Shell. Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes – IB FAST) also took his second win in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, while in the Coppa Shell Am Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport – Herter Racing) claimed his first.

Trofeo Pirelli. Starting from pole, Doriane Pin progressively extended her lead over her pursuers with another determined and authoritative performance. She was the first over the line, ahead of Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing), second again today. The Belgian John Wartique (FML – D2P) was third, slowed down by the difficulties experienced all weekend.



The Trofeo Pirelli Am saw a spectacular and exciting contest, with 40 overtakes in 30 minutes of racing. The Frenchman Ange Barde won again, taking and then keeping the lead after contact between Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) and David Gostner (CDP – MP Racing). The latter received a drive-through penalty. Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors) put in another consistent performance to secure second place. Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing), Hanno Laskowski (Riller & Schnauck) and Alessandro Cozzi (Formula Racing) battled it out for the bottom step of the podium for the entire race, with the latter eventually prevailing.



Attempting to make up ground after his initial poor luck, Christian Brunsborg set the best lap time of 1:45.863.

