Pole position for Pin and Ziemian

On day two of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe at the Hungaroring, Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) in the Trofeo Pirelli and Roman Ziemian (FML - D2P) in the Coppa Shell set the best times in the qualifying sessions to decide the Race-2 starting grids. In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes - IB FAST) was once again the fastest, while Christian Herdt-Wipper (Saggio München) prevailed in the Coppa Shell Am.

Trofeo Pirelli. Championship leader, Doriane Pin, took pole position with a time of 1:46.597 in a session that only came alive in the second half. The Frenchwoman was just 38 thousandths ahead of a surprising Josef Král (Scuderia Praha), a series rookie but with a podium finish in Race-1. John Wartique (FML – D2P) was third, only 164 thousandths behind Doriane Pin. In the Am, Ange Barde was again the fastest, repeating yesterday’s pole. Arno Dahlmeyer (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) will start from second in class, while Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors) posted the third-fastest time.

Coppa Shell. Roman Ziemian claimed another pole in the second Hungarian qualifying session after a closely fought contest featuring an interruption to remove Axel Sartingen's car (Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing) stuck at the edge of the track after crashing into the protective barriers. Ziemian claimed the fastest time on the last lap, snatching it from Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport). Sartingen was third, ahead of Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT), who recorded his best time at the finish, overtaking Manuela Gostner (CDP - MP Racing). Coppa Shell Am qualifying was also intense. Christian Herdt-Wipper (Saggio München) prevailed in the end, beating Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa) by just 162 thousandths, with the latter snatching the position from Martinus Richter (Mertel Motorsport Racing) in the final moments.

Once again today, the time trials in this category were held in two separate sessions to decide the starting grid, with the first part for the Coppa Shell contenders and the second for Coppa Shell Am drivers.

Programme. The second day at the Hungarian track continues with Trofeo Pirelli Race-2 starting at 1.30pm and the Coppa Shell at 4pm.