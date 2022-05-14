Pin and Ziemian, first pole positions at Paul Ricard

Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) in Trofeo Pirelli and Roman Ziemian (FML - D2P) in Coppa Shell will start from pole position in the opening race of the Ferrari Challenge Europe round two, held this weekend at Paul Ricard. The fastest driver in the Am class of Trofeo Pirelli proved to be Frenchman Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes - IB FAST), while in Coppa Shell Am, Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa) will set off from the top position.

Trofeo Pirelli. After the extraordinary opening round at Portimāo, Doriane Pin once again showed herself to be the main protagonist, with the Ferrari Challenge Europe now in its 30th season. The young French woman succeeded in setting the fastest time in qualifying, 732 milliseconds ahead of former Formula 1 driver Adrian Sutil (Gohm Motorsport) making his championship debut. John Wartique (FML - D2P) will start from the second row, pipping Finnish champion Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) by just 42 milliseconds.

Fifth position on the grid, and first in Am class, went to another French driver, the masterly Ange Barde, with Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) setting up what promises to be an electrifying clash.

Coppa Shell. There was also no shortage of excitement or adrenaline in the 31-strong class field. After a red flag interruption caused by Willem Van Der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) going off the track - without consequences - the fastest driver proved to be Roman Ziemian, who had improved throughout the session. The Polish driver will head out from pole position, flanked by Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT) who once again gave a display of his fine qualities. The top six drivers on the grid all finished within a second of each other, with the returning Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) taking third, Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing) fourth, Manuela Gostner (CDP - MP Racing) fifth and Johnny Laursen (Formula Racing) sixth.

In Coppa Shell Am, pole position went to the ever-upbeat Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa), seventh overall, who was able to outstrip Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport - Herter Racing) by just 71 milliseconds. Third on the grid went Peter Christiansen (Formula Racing).

Programme. The first round of the Coppa Shell gets underway at 13.30 today, while the Trofeo Pirelli gets the green light at 16.00.