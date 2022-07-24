Pin and Engstler win again at Hockenheim

Two intense and thrilling races concluded round four of the thirtieth edition of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe at the historic and prestigious Hockenheim circuit, with repeat victories for the Race-1 winners. Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) and Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes – IB Fast) in the Am category celebrated a double French triumph in the Trofeo Pirelli, continuing their progress at the top of their respective overall standings. However, there were two German wins in the Coppa Shell, with Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT) and Christian Herdt-Wipper (Saggio München) in the Am.

Trofeo Pirelli. At the start, John Wartique (FML – D2P) and Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) tried to threaten polesitter Doriane Pin. However, the Frenchwoman fended them off determinedly and then gradually extended her lead until she was first under the chequered flag, with the best lap time of 1:43.093. A thrilling contest developed behind her, with the drivers bunched up again by the entry of the Safety Car to clean the track after a liquid leak. John Wartique came out on top in the battle for second place, overtaking the young Finn Luka Nurmi on the last lap. Conrad Laursen (Formula Racing) took fourth, with fifth for Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi – Courage), who also benefited from the exit of Eliseo Donno (Formula Racing), who nonetheless put in another convincing performance. Starting from the back of the grid, former Formula 1 driver Adrian Sutil finished fifth after climbing nine positions.

The French anthem rang out for the Trofeo Pirelli Am awards, with Ange Barde claiming his seventh win of the season from pole position. He also set the fastest time, earning the corresponding extra point. Arno Dahlmeyer (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) and Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing) again accompanied him on the podium, swapping positions from Race-1.