Pin and Barde win first race

Following a lap of the track by the historic Ferrari 348 Challenge, the star of the early editions of the Ferrari Challenge, which debuted in 1993, the Trofeo Pirelli drivers fought a heated battle right from the start. Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx), after taking pole position with an extraordinary 1:43.608, beating her closest pursuer by nine tenths, led throughout, crossing the line in first place and announcing herself as a star of the season. The young Finn Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing), the Trofeo Pirelli 2021 world champion, had to settle for second, while John Wartique (FML – D2P) took third.

In the Am, after a spectacular three-way challenge, Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes – IB FAST) claimed the win, ahead of an excellent Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors), the poleman of the day who held out until the end against the attacks of Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing), third.