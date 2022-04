The Swedish driver Joakim Olander couldn’t have made a better start to the season than in the first round at Portimao. His victory in the Coppa Shell Am gives notice of his ambitions for the year.

“Yesterday, the car had a few problems, but our engineers and technicians worked through the night to get it back into top shape, so I have to thank them for today’s success from the bottom of my heart. We’ve started the season off right”.