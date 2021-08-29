Mattsson and Weiland beat the rain in Coppa Shell Race 2

Rain and difficult visibility failed to dampen the excitement of the second Coppa Shell race on the Nürburgring circuit, with the drivers completing the task of handling the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo in total safety whilst simultaneously managing to put on a fine show. The winner at the end of 30 thrill-packed minutes was Ingvar Mattsson (Scuderia Autoropa), who was first across the line, taking victory both overall and in the Am class. In the Coppa Shell the triumph went to the leader of the general standings James Weiland (Rossocorsa), second overall at the finish-line.

Coppa Shell. After a rolling start behind the Safety Car due to the weather conditions, the battle soon became heated around the opening bends with James Weiland running wide and polesitter Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo) taking a spin, gifting an open track to Am class driver Ingvar Mattsson. Behind Weiland, a gung-ho Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) clawed his way up the order, determined to undermine the leadership of the American driver but without success. Weiland managed to keep the field in check without any major trouble before a Safety Car entrance in the final stages - triggered by Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa) going off-track - handed the Rossocorsa standard-bearer his second win of the Nürburgring weekend. Ernst Kirchmayr had to settle for second place - third overall - ahead of Christian Herdt-Wipper (Saggio München) who, despite dropping a step, replicated the Race 1 podium finish. Behind came Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing), delayed by a spin on the wet track, ahead of Sartingen and Guy Fawe (Scuderia FMA).

Coppa Shell Am. It was the drivers from Am class who offered the day’s biggest drama with Ingvar Mattsson clinching the overall as well as the class win, and Joakim Olander, at the time running second, going off track with just minutes to go, triggering a Safety Car entrance that neutralized the race until the chequered flag. Mattsson, who started on pole in his class and third overall, capitalized on the difficulties of the frontrunners to snatch the lead at the get-go, not relinquishing the position until the end, to claim the overall win in his second Ferrari Challenge appearance of the season. With Joakim Olander out of the running with just minutes to go, it was Willem Van Der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) who joined the Swedish driver on the podium in second place, edging further away at the head of the general standings. Third place went to the winner of Race 1, Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport) leaving Martinus Richter (MERTEL Italo Cars Nurburg), Josef Schumacher (Eberlein Automobile) and Tommy Lindroth (Baron Motorsport) off the podium, in that order.