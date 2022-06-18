Know the track: Engstler explains how to tackle Hungaroring

Scuderia GT driver Franz Engstler takes us on a tour of the Hungaroring, the venue of round three of the Ferrari Challenge Europe. It is challenging circuit where attention to detail can decide the entire race. This starts from the first corner, perhaps the most complex and decisive because it is very difficult to find the right braking point. The driver must exploit the kerb as much as possible, careful to position themselves with the two left-hand tyres on the white line bordering the track. Only after tackling the first corner with such precision can the driver start pushing and enjoy this fantastic track.

