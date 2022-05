A keenly desired victory won with tenacity and defended down to the line. This result also marks Ernst Kirchmayr’s third consecutive Coppa Shell win as he closes in on championship leader James Weiland.

“It was an extraordinary and challenging race, and this is why I am delighted with the result. I set off from third place and took the lead at the first turn, but trying to hold the position at all costs, the tyres wore out, and the last few laps were really tough”.